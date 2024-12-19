M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson raised their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

M&T Bank Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $186.15 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average is $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,678.54. This trade represents a 20.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

