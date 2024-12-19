MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 71.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,025 shares of company stock worth $25,347,399. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $458.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.43 and a 200 day moving average of $431.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

