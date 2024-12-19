MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,144 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IPKW opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

