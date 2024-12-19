MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Halliburton has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

