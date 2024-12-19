Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 9,148 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 8,717.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,811 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after buying an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,644.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 226,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,538,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,144,000 after acquiring an additional 157,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. UBS Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

NYSE:AXS opened at $88.20 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

