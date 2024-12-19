Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 269.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.