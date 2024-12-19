BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,284,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.95 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

