MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 652,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $239.11 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

