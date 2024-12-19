Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after buying an additional 8,388,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $194,832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 148.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DG opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.16.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

