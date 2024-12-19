Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of MUR opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 307,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 103,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 132,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

