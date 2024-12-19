MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 15,493 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 135.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

