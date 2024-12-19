Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $79,780,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 905.8% during the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,625,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 208,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $5,203,109.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,643,579.60. This trade represents a 37.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,059,400. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,037,689 shares of company stock worth $177,092,487. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $37.08 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

