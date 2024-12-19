MML Investors Services LLC Sells 617 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 203.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $293,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 16,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,328. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.01, for a total value of $338,553.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,754 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,525.54. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,541 shares of company stock worth $10,586,674 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.0 %

ROK stock opened at $287.69 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.