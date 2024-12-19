Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 2,727 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Materion worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 9,463.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,235,000 after buying an additional 9,051,813 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,938,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,643,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Materion by 31.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Materion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,484.67. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Materion’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

