MML Investors Services LLC Invests $1.34 Million in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.56% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 135.8% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

