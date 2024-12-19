Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DMO opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

