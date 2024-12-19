MML Investors Services LLC Sells 491 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 100.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 523.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

