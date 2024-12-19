MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

