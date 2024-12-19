Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $114.36 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $266.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

In related news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $111,915.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 15,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $1,898,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,630,430.92. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,935 shares of company stock worth $5,605,327 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

