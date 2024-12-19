Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $128.93 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

