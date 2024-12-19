MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 204.9% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 3.3 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.