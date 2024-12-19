MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 670,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after buying an additional 379,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 514,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 301,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

