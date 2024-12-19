Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 272,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

