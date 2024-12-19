MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $255.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

