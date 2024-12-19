MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,161,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,239.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 522,168 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 136.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 50,804 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

JPSE opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.