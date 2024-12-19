Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.