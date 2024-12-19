MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,595 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vontier by 37.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 10.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vontier by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 6.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vontier by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

