MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

