Wolverine Trading LLC Lowers Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,905 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

