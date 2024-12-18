Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter worth $222,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,674,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,803,953.66. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 60,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 337,447 shares of company stock valued at $48,133,224 in the last ninety days. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $149.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.83 and a beta of 1.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

