Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.27 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TopBuild by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $338.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $331.22 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.93.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

