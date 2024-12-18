Stifel Financial Corp Buys 729 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 12,275.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.79.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.96.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 245,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,825,030 shares in the company, valued at $259,975,523.50. This represents a 15.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 337,447 shares of company stock valued at $48,133,224 over the last ninety days. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

