UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.