XTX Topco Ltd Takes $293,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Daventry Group LP lifted its position in Elastic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 316,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESTC stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.93 and a beta of 1.02.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. William Blair upgraded Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
