Triune Financial Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.1% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,485 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,920,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,152,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,786 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6,590.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

