Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $100.40 and a one year high of $131.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

