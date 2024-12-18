Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Newpark Resources worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 425,505 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 65.0% in the third quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 439.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 349,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 284,421 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NR opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $659.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.92.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

