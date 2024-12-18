Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INOD shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Innodata Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

INOD stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 2.56.

In other Innodata news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,278 shares in the company, valued at $373,337.80. This represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 924,876 shares of company stock valued at $42,040,262. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innodata by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innodata by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innodata by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Innodata by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Innodata by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

