State Street Corp Sells 17,444 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $70,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FB Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FBK. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,421.16. The trade was a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.