Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

