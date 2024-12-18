XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $8,126,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $5,175,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,939.16. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,056. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

