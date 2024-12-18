Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ProFrac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 132,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of ACDC opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.15. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

