State Street Corp Sells 69,876 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.95% of Viavi Solutions worth $79,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 98,561.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 187,267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,923.38. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,831 shares of company stock worth $345,712. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.