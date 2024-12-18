State Street Corp Buys 67,550 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.68% of Cheesecake Factory worth $76,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at $747,052.76. This trade represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

