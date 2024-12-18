Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 35,988.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $234.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

