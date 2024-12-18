Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,734 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berry by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,527,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 219,468 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,693,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Berry by 11.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,696,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 318,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $319.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

