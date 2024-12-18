XTX Topco Ltd Sells 21,459 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Beyond worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Beyond by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond by 14.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Beyond by 25.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Beyond in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Beyond Trading Down 1.6 %

Beyond stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Beyond, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 365,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

