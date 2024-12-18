Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $82,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after buying an additional 3,140,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 481,359 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.