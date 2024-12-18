Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $138,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 78.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 520,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 637,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 441,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $565.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

