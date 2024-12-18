Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Avista worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 202.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,638,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,551,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVA

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.